CORNWALL Air Ambulance is ‘flying high” after being awarded a prestigious national accolade.
The lifesaving charity based at Trevithick Downs took the top prize for marketing campaign of the year at the 2025 Third Sector Awards for its ‘Sing it Home’ campaign, as part of the Heli2 Appeal.
The charity album reached number 11 in the UK official album download charts, a first for an air ambulance charity, beating the likes of Coldplay and remaining in the top 20 for two weeks.
More than 500 local performers participated on the album, including one of the charity’s own critical care paramedics and a former patient.
Local schools were challenged to create their own performances of the title track via a radio competition and the campaign exceeded one million interactions digitally in total, including through a music video and with the title track being used for the charity’s Christmas animation.
The annual awards, which celebrate the achievements of charities, voluntary organisations, social enterprises and corporate partners across the country, took place in London on Friday, September 12.
Jon Michael, head of marketing and communications, said: “What an honour to be recognised in this way at the Third Sector Awards.
“Not only did our Sing It Home album beat Coldplay in the charts but also now has a prestigious national award behind it too.
“The campaign was an incredible way to bring the local community together and help to bring that second helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“Thank you to the many musicians across Cornwall who got behind this amazing campaign, and to everyone who bought the album, we were blown away by the response and support. This award is for you!"
