TRIBUTES have been paid to a long serving Liberal Democrat Cornwall councillor as she announces her retirement after 16 years of ‘dedicated service to the Bodmin community.’
Pat Rogerson, the council member for Bodmin St Leonard’s and St Marys, has been a well-respected figure in local politics and education in the town for her decades of serving and educating, with positivity, commitment to the community, and tireless advocacy for local causes.
A former drama teacher at Bodmin College, she was remembered for inspiring countless students and residents with her warm-hearted nature and genuine care for the people of Bodmin.
As she steps down, she is passing the baton to her son, Dan Rogerson, who will be standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Bodmin St Mary's & St Leonard division in the upcoming elections. He previously served as the Member of Parliament for North Cornwall from 2005 to 2015.
Cllr Pat Rogerson said: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve the people of Bodmin for the past 16 years, and I want to thank every single person who has supported me along the way. Working as a councillor has been deeply rewarding, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.
“Now, it is time for me to step aside and I hope those who have kindly supported me in the past will give their backing to Dan so that he can take the work forward. I have every confidence that he is committed to serving our community with the same dedication and passion that I have endeavoured to bring. I look forward to seeing all the great things he will accomplish in the years ahead."
Dan Rogerson added: "It is with great pride that I stand as the candidate to represent Bodmin St Mary's & St Leonard division. My Mum’s work as a councillor has been an inspiration to me just as my Dad’s was, and I am honoured to follow in her footsteps.
“She has been a true champion for Bodmin, and her dedication to the people of our town is something I deeply admire. I will continue to fight for the issues that matter most to our community, and I look forward to working alongside the fantastic team we have here to make Bodmin an even better place to live and work."
Leigh Frost, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Cornwall Council, and former student of Pat Rogerson, said: “Pat’s retirement marks the end of an era of exceptional service to the people of Bodmin.
“She has been a tireless advocate for her community, and her work as a councillor has left a lasting impact. On behalf of the Liberal Democrat group, I want to thank Pat for her outstanding contribution to local politics and public service. Dan is the perfect person to carry on her legacy. He is a true community champion with a proven track record of delivery, and I have no doubt that he will continue to build on his mum’s incredible work for the people of Bodmin."