TRIBUTES have been paid to the former mayor of Looe and long serving Cornwall councillor, Edwina Hannaford, following the news of her passing.
Edwina was elected on to Cornwall Council in 2009 and represented Looe West and Lansallos and latterly Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos and had been on Caradon District Council.
She served on two cabinets; from 2013 to 2017 as cabinet member for environment, heritage and planning and then from 2017 to 2021 as cabinet member for climate change and neighbourhoods.
From 2021 Edwina was the Liberal Democrat group leader.
She was also part of the Looe Town Council since 2003 and had served as mayor.
Cllr Pauline Giles, chairman of Cornwall Council, said: “Edwina was devoted to public service, and followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming Mayor of Looe, a town she loved and fought so hard for.
“I have been lucky enough to spend time with Edwina since her diagnosis and it has been a joy to do so. I extend our condolences to her husband Simon and extended family.”
Cllr Colin Martin, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Cornwall Council, added: "Perhaps the best way for us to remember Edwina and to honour everything she has done, is to follow her example; to do our best every day for the planet, for Cornwall, for our local community and for every individual who needs our help; to do so with the kindness and positivity which she always showed us; and to show gratitude and love to those who support us.”
See next week's paper for more local tributes.