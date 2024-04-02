POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare for a 16-year-old boy, Harvey Goodwin, who has been reported missing from Saltash.
He was last seen at his home address at approximately 7.40pm on Monday, April 1.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “He has not been heard from since and we’re appealing for anyone in the area that might have seen him to get in touch.”
Harvey is described as a white male, around 5ft 7ins tall and of very slim build. He has dark brown curly hair and a short moustache.
He was believed to be wearing a black “NASA” emblazoned jumper, black cargo bottoms with rips at the bottom, a black jacket with fur on the hood and black Nike shoes.
A spokesperson continued: “Searches and enquiries are ongoing in the area to find Harvey but we are asking for the public to report any sightings or information that may help us.”
Anyone who sees Harvey or knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact Police on 999 quoting log 33 of April 2.