GREAT Western Railway (GWR) has warned it won’t operate any long-distance services, direct trains between London Paddington and Reading nor trains on many other parts of its network this Saturday.
The Aslef union has announced strike action that will affect Great Western Railway, Chiltern Railways and other train operators on Saturday, April 6.
A reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all and trains that are running will only be operating for a limited period during the day.
Only a very limited service will run on the following GWR routes in Devon and Cornwall, between 0700 and around 1900: Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple , Plymouth and Gunnislake and between Penzance and St Ives .
No other services will run, leaving the majority of Devon and Cornwall with no railway services.
Due to engineering works, there will be no GWR trains between London Paddington and Reading. No long-distance services will operate on the GWR network, and strike action will also affect other operators.
In addition, there could be further disruption from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6 and from Monday, April 8 to Tuesday, April 9, due to industrial action. This is likely to cause some short-notice alterations and cancellations, especially at the weekend or late at night.
A rolling programme of strike action affecting other rail operators is also due to take place between these dates, so onward travel could also be affected.
On the days after strikes, services could also be affected by a limited number of short-notice cancellations and alterations. If you intend to travel where trains are running, you are warned to check both outward and return journeys before you travel.
Where trains can run, they are expected to be extremely busy and bus replacement services are not able to be provided.
Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket. Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets for strike days will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services, as follows:
Tickets for Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8 can be used the day before or up to and including Wednesday, April 10.