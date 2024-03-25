Wire does not have the vocal prowess of his band-mate James Dean Bradfield, and I think that’s something he acknowledges. What his vocals, much improved from his first vocal appearance on the chaotic carnage of 2001’s ‘Wattsville Blues’ is a Lou Reed-esque quality. This isn’t the type of vocal where you need the perfect note, but the earthiness, the tenderness of Wire’s vocal suits it just fine for this album is inspired by his life, and a story told by him.