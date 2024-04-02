Cornwall's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm March 25 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chiverton Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 11am February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for South West Water works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am June 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm April 2 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8.30pm April 2 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 8.30pm April 2 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Notter Bridge to Tideford - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Notter Bridge lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Clicker to Liskeard lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm April 4 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.