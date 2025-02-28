TRENODE Primary School is set to receive an exciting new addition to its playground, thanks to a community-driven project by the Looe Shedders.
The group, known for their craftsmanship and dedication to local causes, has built a brand-new wooden playground tractor for the school’s pupils to enjoy.
Almost all of the playground tractor has been made from recycled materials donated by local people – and been built in spite of Looe Shedders not having its own shed, which meant much of the work had to be undertaken outside at the mercy of the weather, and the theft of a large amount of tools from its storage units in late November 2024
On Wednesday (March 5), members of the Looe Shedders will deliver the new tractor to the school as part of the St Piran’s Day celebrations.
Weather permitting, the plan is to bring parts of the tractor to the school and assemble it ready for the children to rush out and start playing on it by 11am. The children are then planning to make scones for a celebratory tea party after the launch.
It’s the latest of a string of community projects made by Looe Shedders that has included a playground bus for Looe Primary School, installation of a seaside mural at Hillcrest care home, and helping to fit out Looe’s Haven youth club.
Looe Shedders is part of a global movement of “Men’s Sheds” that started in Australia more than 25 years ago with the goal of creating community spaces where people can “connect, converse and create.”
Looe’s Shedders caters for men and women and addresses the growing need for people wanting to develop new interests, practical skills, and lasting friendships while delivering tangible benefits to the community. These benefits extend beyond individual health and wellbeing, helping to counteract loneliness and isolation.