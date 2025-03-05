A TRELAWNY Shout has been organised to celebrate St Piran’s Day in Callington.
The sold out event at St Mary’s Church will be an evening of entertainment filled with cheer with sea shanties and Cornish songs from local groups Wasson from Calstock, and The Kelliwick Golowi Band.
A spokesperson said: “Over the evening the bands will be performing a mix of shanties, classic folk songs, Cornish songs and some fresh originals plus the 9pm Trelawny Shout!”
The St Piran’s Day event will also be collecting funds for local youth project Callington Youth Group with the funds raised on the night being split 50/50 with half going to the church.
The spokesperson added: “We want to contribute to our surrounding community working closely with local charities and for this event in particular that is the Callington Youth Group, to help them reach their goal of purchasing ‘The Vault’ as a permanent youth centre.”
During the evening there will be a well stocked licence bar with soft drinks and hot pasties just out of the oven, plus tea coffee and the original ‘Callington Bun!’, the organiser’s promise.