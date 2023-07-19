Tregoad Holiday Park, near Looe, has stepped up its sustainability efforts as part of a multi-million-pound investment programme, including the introduction of various new wildlife species and installing more than 3,000sqm of wildflower turf on site.
As part of its initiatives, the park has invested £300,000 in planting various indigenous plant species, and installed various new habitats including three natural beehives, duck houses, bird and bat boxes made from recycled electric cable colonies.
This year, the park is spending £36,000 on upgrading its wildlife walk, adding an additional 2km to allow guests access to more of the park’s rich landscape and range of wildlife.
Matt Way, general manager at Tregoad Holiday Park, said: “Our wildlife assets are central to Tregoad, with our signature lakes and woodland walk a core part of our guest experience. We believe we have a responsibility to nurture and enhance our natural surroundings, helping Cornwall’s local environment thrive and contribute to a greener future.”
Tregoad Holiday Park works with more than 50 local suppliers, including Flotsam Flo which creates fashion accessories from waste that is typically difficult to recycle.
Tregoad Holiday Park actively takes in items including old wetsuits, which are then upcycled by Flotsam Flo to be sold in its shop.
The park is the first holiday park in the UK to go ‘full cycle’ in recycling, upcycling, and redistributing in such a manner.
Through its partnership with Flotsam Flo, the park is aiming to reduce its landfill by a further 10% this year – after diverting 80 tonnes of waste from going to landfill between 2022 and 2023 to date through switching to alternative waste companies.
Matt continued: “We’re proud to be working with like-minded businesses who champion sustainability and consider their environmental impact.”