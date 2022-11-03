Trees key to achieving net zero

It explains that agriculture is responsible for 10 per cent of UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions with the net effect of “land use, land use change and forestry” responsible for another one per cent. Establishing agroforestry on 10 per cent of arable land and 30 per cent of grassland could enable agriculture-related emissions to reach net zero by 2050 whilst maintaining high levels of food production. Integrating trees into farming systems will enable farms to become more resilient both economically as well as environmentally.