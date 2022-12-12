An English Oak, ‘Quercia Robur’, from Cornwall was planted in Saltash on Saturday morning (December 3) during a ceremony as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative that was originally created to mark HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year.
It will now bear extra significance and be dedicated to her memory, celebrating her life of service and devotion to duty.
The tree was planted on Jubilee Green in Saltash by the Saltash & District Royal British Legion’s chairman Mr David Newman and president Mr Bill Dent, in the presence of Saltash Mayor and Mayoress Cllr Richard and Sarah Bickford and was blessed by the branch chaplain Prebendary Brian Anderson.
Also present were; vice chairman Mr John Acford, standard bearer Mr Richard Hall, and several members of the branch.
A spokesperson commented: “Many thanks to Adrian White and Derek Holley and the team of tree wardens who have helped make this possible.”
Chairman Mr Newman added: “I hope the present members of Saltash and generations to come will enjoy this tree as it grows.”