Train services suspended between GWR Looe to Liskeard line due to fallen tree

Thursday 24th November 2022 5:05 pm
GWR
(GWR )

GREAT Western Railway train services between Looe and Liskeard are currently suspended due to reports of a tree blocking the tracks.

A replacement bus services has been put in place.

National Rail tweeted: “To assist with your journey, you may use Go Cornwall Bus route 73, between Liskeard and Looe.”

