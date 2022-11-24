Train services suspended between GWR Looe to Liskeard line due to fallen tree
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
Thursday 24th November 2022 5:05 pm
(GWR )
GREAT Western Railway train services between Looe and Liskeard are currently suspended due to reports of a tree blocking the tracks.
A replacement bus services has been put in place.
National Rail tweeted: “To assist with your journey, you may use Go Cornwall Bus route 73, between Liskeard and Looe.”
