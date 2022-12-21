The 20:05 and the 21:05 train services from Liskeard to Looe today (December 21) have been cancelled.
This follows on from the announcement yesterday morning that the station was to be closed on December 20 due to staff shortages.
A GWR spokesperson said: "Due to a shortage of train crew between Liskeard and Looe, the line is closed. Train services on this route have been cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."
Due to industrial action by the RMT and TSSA unions, customers should check their entire journey before they travel and expect disruption from Sunday, December 18, to Monday, January 2.
This action includes a ban on members working overtime or on rest days and affects people in a variety of roles, including guards on trains as well as dispatchers on platforms and shunters in our depots. This means that SWR’s ability to operate train services is significantly limited.