A TRAILBLAZING new project to help young people in the jobs market has been launched in St Austell.
The St Austell and Newquay Young Futures (YF) Hub at Chi Austel in the town centre aims to provide services tailored to the needs of local young people.
Noah Law (Labour), MP for St Austell and Newquay, launched the YF hub which will operate as part of the Cornwall Youth Hub in St Austell.
The YF hub has been developed through collaboration between Cornwall Council and the Department of Work and Pensions following the announcement by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden that St Austell had been selected as one of the trailblazers for the scheme.
At the launch, Mr Law met staff who will be running the YF hub, as well as some of the young people who will benefit from its services.
Mr Law said: “Chi Austel has already been a great venue for families through our Labour government’s Best Start Hub – offering younger children language and emotional development support and stay and play sessions, as part of giving them the best start in life. Now, we’re going the extra mile for young people entering the workforce for the first time, with local-tailored support and career advice.
“With so much opportunity coming about in Cornwall’s most promising industries and employers going the extra mile to find hidden talent, I’d encourage any young people looking for work, or looking to bolster their career, to make good use of the services available.”
The hub will help young people aged 16-24 access opportunities, providing career advice and employment support for those who are on benefits and looking for work, as well as those working and not on benefits. Additionally, it will help young people overcome employment and education barriers and help them find opportunities to learn and upskill themselves.
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