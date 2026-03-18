RNLI volunteers in Looe received a timely boost to their lifesaving kit, thanks to a vital donation from the Looe Valley Rotary Club.
At the start of a recent training session, past president David Bunt and treasurer Paul Roach arrived at Looe Lifeboat Station to present three high-powered torches to the volunteer crew. The equipment was handed over to duty Launch Authority Dave Robinson in front of the team preparing for exercise.
Making the presentation, David Bunt praised the RNLI’s work and said the club was proud to support it. He described the torches as a practical contribution that would help make a real difference during demanding rescues carried out in darkness.
Accepting the donation on behalf of the crew, Mr Robinson thanked the Rotary Club for its continued backing – and said the torches would be put to immediate use, both at sea and on shore. In poor visibility, they will help crews search for casualties offshore, while also supporting those launching lifeboats along the river and carrying out shoreline searches at night.
The donation forms part of the Rotary Club’s annual programme of giving, all of which is funded through a busy calendar of community events within the town and surrounding areas. Money is raised through the popular Wishing Well near Looe Guildhall, as well as bucket collections, fishing competitions, the Looe Island Swim, gala evenings, sponsored walks and quiz nights.
This year, more than ten local organisations will benefit from Rotary support, including emergency services and community groups across the region.
After the presentation, both David and Paul stayed on to watch the RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, Sheila and Dennis Tongue II, power away from the station on exercise, putting into action the kind of work their donation will help support.
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