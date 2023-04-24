A TRAIL has been launched encouraging people to discover the Looe Valley and its varied nature and heritage.
The Moorswater Trail was offically declared open on Platform 3 at Liskeard Station, where the history of this branch railway and its connection with South East Cornwall’s industrial and mining heydey is explored.
Although the weather was less than fortunate for the opening event, guided walks and events will continue through the summer, and there’s lots of information about the trail and others at moortosea.org.uk, says project manager Stephen Horscroft.
Earlier in the school holiday, Looe-based youth organisation Boundless Trust had hosted events for children and families in Kilminorth Woods, and at Moorswater, all aimed at helping youngsters and grown ups enjoy nature and learn more about the stories behind the railway line and canal linking Liskeard to Looe.
“It is fantastic to see young people and children engaged with the Moor to Sea project to find out more about their local heritage and environment and the value of it for their generation going forward,” said Stephen.
“It’s been great working in partnership with the Boundless Trust and we hope to be able to extend such partnership working with schools in the future. Caleb Barron has been great in leading these events and inspiring creativity and interest in young people.
“We launched the Moorswater trail on the one day of Spring with the worst weather that Storm Noah could throw at us,” he continued.
“Despite that we still had six hardy walkers join in the morning and the mayor of Liskeard did a great job in launching the walk at Liskeard Station.
“We have devised tonnes of material (with special thanks to Iain Rowe) to support walkers as they engage with the landscape and heritage of the area; and this includes a pack to support volunteer guides. Full training, support and reasonable expenses would be given and you will learn useful new skills.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer guide for the Moor to Sea project should get in touch via [email protected]@gmail.com