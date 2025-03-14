WELL-known retailer Trago Mills has confirmed it has begun a consultation process with its employees with a ‘view to reducing costs’.
The department store chain, which operates four sites, including Liskeard and Falmouth, released a statement on Friday (March 14) regarding the consultation, which will include includes a review of the four stores’ trading hours.
The statement reads: “Due to the upcoming increases in both employers’ national insurance, national living wage, energy costs and many others, Trago has commenced a consultation with its employees with a view to reducing costs and increasing efficiencies throughout the business.
“The economy continues to struggle post-pandemic, with neither the former nor present governments having heeded the concerns repeatedly expressed by industry in general.
“In common with many within the retail and service sectors, this has necessitated a review of trading hours to ensure service standards are not adversely impacted during peak, popular times of the day.
“These actions will underpin the company’s future, ‘Price, Choice, Destination’ remaining our pledge to the communities Trago has been privileged to serve for almost 60 years.”
The statement makes no mention of job loses, however it has been reported the company is seeking to cut down hours worked.
Trago Mills said it did not wish to comment further while the process is underway, but it said it would release a further statement once the consultation was over.