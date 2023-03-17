Traffic has now returned to normal after a card payment system failure on the Tamar Bridge caused two-mile tailbacks.
Earlier, it was reported that there were two-mile tailbacks on the A38 Southbound on the Tamar Bridge after an internet fault meant that the booths could not accept payments with cards or Tamar Tags.
However, a spokesperson for the Tamar Crossings, the organisation which runs the Tamar Bridge on behalf of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry joint committee, has now confirmed things are back to normal.
The spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that our service provider has repaired its connections and our website and card payment service are now back up and running."
National Highways South West confirmed the tailbacks had eased, saying: "Card payment issues have now been resolved and congestion has eased on the A38 southbound on approach to the Tamar Bridge Thanks for your patience this afternoon."