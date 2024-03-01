IN celebration of St Piran’s Day, members of the Looe Sea Swimmers took to the chilly waters of East Looe beach dressed in Cornish themed bunting and flags.
The Looe Sea Swimmers are a non-affiliated group of people who meet regularly to swim together.
The group’s regular swim times include Saturdays at 9.30am (first Saturday of the month is 10am), Sundays at 9.30am and Wednesdays at 6.30pm — those who swim at this time are encouraged to bring a light for tow float during the winter.
For more information on the sea swimmers visit: looeseaswimming.wixsite.com/welcome