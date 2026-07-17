TRAFFIC chaos has been reported in the centre of St Austell as a result of an emergency incident.
They were first called to a blaze in a derelict building late last night and were back again at the scene today.
Because of the incident, traffic was blocked from using Truro Road.
This has added to traffic misery in the town where Trinity Street has been turned one way because of urgent recladding work on flats. Truro Road is part of the traffic diversion in place because of the works.
To try to ease the situation, traffic was sent down the West Hill road. An onlooker described the situation as chaotic.
A barrier, put in place because of the traffic scheme associated with the Trinity Street works, had to be moved out of the way at the top of West Hill to allow traffic to use the route.
There have been calls for this barrier to be removed because it is causing problems for clients using the Sembal House community centre on West Hill.
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