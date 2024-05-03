THE coming of May in Padstow brought its traditional fare of colour and jollification as the Obby Oss celebrations were enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.
Marking the traditional Celtic feast of Beltane, the annual event, which is said to be one of the United Kingdom’s oldest surviving festivals pays tribute to the ‘fast approach of summer’.
In a stark comparison to recent times, relatively dry weather accompanied the event, with revellers making the narrow streets of Padstow the heart of the party right on until midnight.
Ready for a fun day are Kate, Kate Jay, Dora and Molly. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Processions of dancers, music makers and drums were among the traditional fare, along with the two Obby Oss wooden hobby horse costumes paraded through the town.
Two Oss costumes were worn through the town coloured red and blue, with those in attendance cheering for one or the other, although, there’s a possibility some in attendance cheered for both.