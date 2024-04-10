Project manager, Jane Day, said: "For 64 years whole families rallied at the station when the rocket maroons boomed and man-hauled the lifeboat for each launch and recovery. The new online history and archive will bridge the years between the heroic rescues of the past and Looe families of today. It will also tell the lifeboats’ story for the benefit of Looe’s many visitors in person and online, in the context of the rich maritime heritage of the port."