A TOWN trust is inviting qualified historians to take part in a comprehensive research project into the history of the Old Lifeboat Station in Looe.
The research will help East Looe Town Trust establish a new searchable website which will be showcased in the lifeboat station once it has been renovated.
East Looe Town Trust is the charity who is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of three listed buildings within Looe – The Guildhall, The Old Guildhall Museum and Gaol and The Old Lifeboat Station and Watchtower.
East Looe Town Trust is also responsible for common areas, including the beach, promenade, car parking and the Wooldown.
The regeneration of the Old Lifeboat Station is being funded by the Cornwall and Isles of Scillies Good Growth Fund as well as partnership funding from East Looe Town Trust and others.
Previously the Old Lifeboat Station and Watchtower was used by local artists however it is currently being used as a store for building materials.
The regeneration project will refurbish and repurpose the station. Plans include the creation of two low carbon workplaces with disabled access and staff facilities, a free on-line Looe lifeboats history/archive is planned to be commissioned, it will look to promote the Old Guildhall Museum and Gaol, a new signpost for the ‘Devon & Cornwall’s Great Scenic Railways’ circular walk will be made which will explain the Wooldown conservation sites, and historic town, the regeneration of Church End Character Area will be kicked off and finally, Looe’s cultural heritage will be revealed and deployed to stimulate spending.
Project manager, Jane Day, said: "For 64 years whole families rallied at the station when the rocket maroons boomed and man-hauled the lifeboat for each launch and recovery. The new online history and archive will bridge the years between the heroic rescues of the past and Looe families of today. It will also tell the lifeboats’ story for the benefit of Looe’s many visitors in person and online, in the context of the rich maritime heritage of the port."