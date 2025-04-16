Martha Carne was born in Menheniot in 1858, Joseph Pratt was born in Guildford, Surrey in 1861.
Martha’s father was an ‘Agricultural Labourer’ at Trecondale Farm, Menheniot, while Joseph’s father was a ‘Gamekeeper’ at Tremelick on Bodmin Moor. Martha’s first job was as a ‘Housemaid’ for Edward Bennett, a ‘Solicitor’ of Woodland Terrace, Plymouth. Joseph was working as a ‘Groom’ on the Morebath Estate on Exmoor.
Their paths crossed when Martha was working as a ‘Domestic Servant’ in the manor house of the Treworgey Estate on the borders of Liskeard and St Cleer parishes. In the census taken on April 5, 1891, Joseph was also employed by the Treworgey Estate. As a ‘Huntsman’ he would have been part of a team in charge of the Estate’s kennels, and as a ‘Whip’ would have kept the hounds under control on hunt days. On June 27 in the same year, 1891, Martha Elizabeth Carne, aged 33, and Joseph Hodding Pratt, aged 30, were married in St Cleer parish church. A daughter, Alice, arrived in the following year followed by a son, Arthur, in 1895.
Martha would have been described as a ‘mature mother’ at 37, and complications arising from this may be the cause of her not surviving the birth of her son, she died on July 9, 1895. The then widowed Joseph left Treworgey, with Alice and Arthur, for Launceston to live with his 72 year old mother. She would have helped in the raising of her grandchildren while their father was at work. Joseph had returned to his previous occupation of ‘Groom’.
By Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of Gorsedh Kernow
