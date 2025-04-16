Their paths crossed when Martha was working as a ‘Domestic Servant’ in the manor house of the Treworgey Estate on the borders of Liskeard and St Cleer parishes. In the census taken on April 5, 1891, Joseph was also employed by the Treworgey Estate. As a ‘Huntsman’ he would have been part of a team in charge of the Estate’s kennels, and as a ‘Whip’ would have kept the hounds under control on hunt days. On June 27 in the same year, 1891, Martha Elizabeth Carne, aged 33, and Joseph Hodding Pratt, aged 30, were married in St Cleer parish church. A daughter, Alice, arrived in the following year followed by a son, Arthur, in 1895.