Sterts Theatre in Upton Cross will be welcoming Seth Lakeman on Wednesday, May 21.
Seth Lakeman was catapulted into the music mainstream when he was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005 for his album 'Kitty Jay'.
Inspired by the legends and stories of Dartmoor where Seth grew up, it was produced by his elder brother Sean Lakeman and cost just £300 to record in his kitchen in a Dartmoor village.
Multiple albums, tours and high-profile collaborations later, the acclaimed folk artist released his latest studio effort The Granite Way, which came out in February on his own label, Honour Oak Records.
This is a collection of songs recorded alongside a group of longtime collaborators of Seth’s, (including Benji Kirkpatrick, Ben Nicholls, Cormac Byrne, Alex Hart, Archie Churchill Moss and Dany Crimp), staying true to his roots and referring to ancient stories that inspired early West Country storytelling.
Seth said: “Each song feels strongly connected through history to the moors and the sea. I had written the stories and songs beforehand and had the melodic tunes ready for us all to explore when we recorded in the room, and the musical interplay between this lineup really displays their appetite for sounds and subjects within the folk tradition.”
In recent years Seth was delighted to be asked to record on Van Morrison’s album ‘Moving On Skiffle’ and he collaborated with Public Service Broadcasting. Seth has also previously worked and toured extensively with Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) with his band the Sensational Space Shifters.
Seth will also be embarking on four shows at the iconic Minack Theatre, the clifftop amphitheatre overlooking Porthcurno Bay. Two evening and two matinee shows will be held on May 19 and 20 2025.
To book tickets to the performance, visit: sterts.co.uk/#whatson