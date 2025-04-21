AUTHOR Charlie Connelly will be bringing the shipping forecast vividly to life in this hilarious and moving celebration of an iconic cultural institution at Launceston Town Hall on Wednesday, November 5.
Charlie explores the broadcast’s remarkable history, unlocks its beguiling mysteries and tells rip-roaring stories of his own adventures among the sea areas, ensuring the forecast will never sound the same again.
As the shipping forecast embarks on its second century, bestselling author and award-winning broadcaster Charlie’s hilarious and informative show brings the quirky broadcast vividly to life, celebrating what he regards as the greatest invention of the modern age.
How did a weather forecast for ships capture the hearts of a nation, from salty old sea dog to insomniac landlubber? How is it possible for ‘rain later’ to be ‘good’? And where the hell is North Utsire?
Delving into the history of the forecast and the extraordinary people who made it, Charlie explains what those curious phrases really mean, celebrates its wide cultural impact, shares adventures from his own extraordinary journey through the 31 sea areas – the times he was accused by the media of trying to annex Rockall from the British government and sang sea shanties with Tom Hardy in a Manx hotel bar while Scary Spice pulled the pints - and presents his case for the shipping forecast being our finest achievement.
Inspired by Charlie’s bestselling book, which has sold more than a quarter-of-a-million copies worldwide, this pacy, moving and hilarious show takes you all the way from Viking to South-East Iceland to ensure the shipping forecast will never sound the same again.
“Charlie is always warm, funny and engaging…I actually sent him a fan letter - and I've never done that to anyone in my life before.” Bernard Sumner of New Order.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/comicalentertainment/1662030