THE streets of Liskeard fell silent on Sunday as the South East Cornwall town turned out in force to pay its respects to the fallen at its annual Remembrance Day Parade.
Town mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, was joined by other leading dignitaries, service personnel and members of the local community, who were led by Liskeard Silver Band from the cattle market to the War Memorial in Castle Street.
Following the wreath laying ceremony, the parade then made its way to St Martin’s Church for the short service, which was led by new minister, Reverend Mark Wade, and assisted by British Legion Chaplain, Kevin Grant.
After the church service, Cllr Whitty – along with members of the town’s Royal British Legion – then took the salute outside of Webb’s Hotel.
The day’s proceedings were concluded when the mayor then presented youth awards to members of local youth groups at the nearby Public Hall.