Town councillor takes up the reins for Lions’ warm coat appeal
Saltash Lions Club member who is also a Saltash Town Councillor Gloria Challen took over the reins from Lion Averil Pinckney to continue with the much needed Warm Coat Appeal.
Over the past couple of weeks Lion Mark Fox has been at the Maurice Huggins Room on most Mondays accepting and sorting Children’s and adults coats for those members of the community that are in need of a coat for the winter months to come.
Gloria and a local volunteer have been covering Thursdays at the Maurice Huggins Rooms and with the support and generosity of the people of Saltash a number of families in need have benefited from the generous donations.
Mark and Gloria said: “Would like to express our sincere thanks to all the many people that have donated warm coats clothing.
“Recipient families have been uprooted from their Country, and have been welcomed into local homes.
“It is the least that we can do to help with warm clothing, in preparation for the winter.
“We are indebted to the Saltash Town Council for kindly offering the Maurice Huggins Room for the distribution of the warm coats and clothing”.
