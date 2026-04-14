TORPOINT Town Council are planning to re-open conversations with Torpoint Community College following the sudden collapse of plans for a long-awaited 3G pitch at the college.
After the shock announcement that the college would not be proceeding with the project, an extraordinary meeting was held in the town council’s committee room on Tuesday, April 14, where councillors and members of the public expressed their frustration at the news.
The out of the blue decision was announced on April 1, where the college said in a statement that it’s board of governors did not feel comfortable proceeding with the 3G project any further. Despite years of planning, fundraising and community backing, shifting financial realities was given as the reason behind the college’s decisive rethink.
The disappointment from councillors and members of the public were evident at the passionate extraordinary meeting. Individuals voiced their concerns on the impact the collapse will have on local sports provision, with many highlighting the major blow it will have to hopes of boosting grassroots sport in the area.
The proposed 9-a-side 3G artificial turf pitch had been widely seen as a transformative addition for local sport, with strong support from organisations including YMCA Plymouth, Cornwall FA, Torpoint and Rame Active Community Network and the Football Foundation.
The town council resolved that it should make written contact, on behalf of the town community, with the Torpoint Community College leadership team, governors and co-operative learning trust to re-open talks to discuss the options, delivery and management of the 3G pitch project.
They added: “If at the end of the eight-week period (following the expiration of the current tender) no progress has been made with Torpoint Community College, Torpoint Town Council will work towards establishing a ‘Plan B’.”
At the meeting, it was also decided that the existing funding for the 3G project would be ring-fenced for the next three months while a way forward is established. The funds to deliver the project on the school’s land for dual use by the school and the community is in place according to the town council.
Furthermore, support and assistance would be given to the college in the delivery and operation of the recently closed Torpoint and Rame Community Sports Hall. Run by YMCA Plymouth, the sports hall had been a hub for local residents for almost 20 years before it closed at the end of March.
The assistance from the town council may include options for operational management and financial support for the sports hall and 3G pitch project.
Councillor Gary Davis concluded: “The town council position is to ensure a sustainable business model is in place for the provision of both the sports hall and the potential inclusion and development of a 3G pitch for both the school and the community.
“Crucially at this conjecture these are or were planned to be Torpoint Community College facilities and they need to decide how they should be operated; we will work with them and look to support and influence as their process progresses.”
Torpoint Community College have been approached for comment.
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