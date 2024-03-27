CALLINGTON Town Council have announced that from May onwards, there will be safety inspections carried out at the memorials in the cemetery on Liskeard Road.
The inspection will involve testing the stability of all memorials. The cemetery will remain open during the inspection which will be carried out as discreetly as possible by qualified personnel. The council will be banding the memorials that are unsafe and making contact with the owner to rectify any issues.
A spokesperson from the town council said: “The town council understands the significance that memorials hold for family members. If you have any questions contacting the office 01579 384039 or email [email protected]“