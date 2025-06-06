A VEHICLE fire at a commercial premises in Upton Cross, near Liskeard, triggered a major emergency response in the early hours of Friday morning.
Critical Control received multiple 999 calls at 1:04am, reporting the vehicle well alight and threatening nearby structures.
Crews from Liskeard and Callington rushed to the scene, joined by a fire service officer. On arrival, the officer-in-charge immediately called for backup, requesting a third appliance as flames threatened to spread. Firefighters from Launceston were swiftly mobilised.
Wearing breathing apparatus and battling intense heat and smoke, crews used hose reels to bring the blaze under control. Their quick actions prevented significant damage to surrounding property.
No injuries have been reported, but an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.
