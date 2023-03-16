Degree-level courses will be coming to the heart of Bodmin in September thanks to an innovative new partnership.
Courses in Digital Media are set to be delivered from the Shire House Suite on the town's Mount Folly.
The initiative is the work of a partnership between Bodmin Town Council, owners of the building, which was previously home to their offices with Bodmin College providing the courses which are accredited by Falmouth University.
Bodmin College Higher Education offers four degree-level courses, ranging from foundation degrees in Digital Media (FdA) and Business Management (FdSc) to full Batchelor of Art honours degrees in Digital Media (BA Hons) and Creative and Professional Writing (BA Hons).
Some of the delivery of these courses are set to move to the new Shire House campus in September 2023.
Cllr Phil Cooper, the Mayor of Bodmin hailed the partnership, saying: "This partnership is a culmination of a lot of work and will help address the current shortfall in the provision and provide fantastic opportunities for our community and the wider area. I would like to thank everyone involved in this process but especially Mark Talbot from Bodmin College and Pete Martin our Town Clerk."
