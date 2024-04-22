A LOCAL running club has been awarded £350 by Saltash Town Council which will go towards awards and medals following a number of running events.
Saltash Town Counci have given the Tamar Trotters Running Club the grant which will be utilised to purchase trophies for the winners of each race and category from the Saltash Fun Run, Half Marathon, and 5k+ events.
These races are integral components of the Saltash May Fair.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford, said: “Following the May Fair’s successful application for £5,000 for the event it is great to further support the weekend by awarding £350 to Tamar Trotters Running Club.”