COMMUNITY groups in the Bodmin area are being invited to apply for grants.
Bodmin Town Council offers grants for up to £1,000 to a number of eligible local groups to help with funding.
Groups eligible to apply include local community groups, voluntary sector organisations, registered charities, community Interest companies, social enterprises and sports clubs.
The grants on offer are aimed to help with organisations, projects and activities which provide services that benefit the community of the town.
The deadline for submitting grants is June 28.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Bodmin Town Council grant funding scheme 2024 – 2025 is open (for applications).
For more information visit the website at www.bodmin.gov.uk or for an application form email [email protected]