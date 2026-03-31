SALTASH town council has announced a series of upcoming IT and digital infrastructure projects, inviting businesses to submit quotations for the work.
The planned upgrades include website development, improvements to audio and visual equipment, enhanced broadband and telephone systems, new democratic services software and a public address (PA) system.
The council is seeking experienced suppliers to support these initiatives, which aim to modernise services and improve communication across the authority. Interested parties are encouraged to request full specifications and submit their quotes before the deadline.
All enquiries must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, April 8. Companies can contact the council via email at [email protected] or by phone on 01752 844846 for further details.
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