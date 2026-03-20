IT has been a busy and positive couple of months, with progress across several important local issues. Work on the High Street Rental Auction fund is moving forward well, and I am expecting an initial report soon. This scheme has real potential to help tackle some of the long‑term empty units in St Austell town centre, and I look forward to seeing how we can make best use of it.
I have also been speaking with Go Cornwall about potential bus timetable changes. I am pushing for better links to the new Polkyth Health Hub, as well as more frequent services to Bodmin during core hours.
Highways remain a priority. Roads like Highfield Avenue are in a dismal state, and I continue to press for resurfacing as soon as possible. I am also chasing the line refreshing work for the disabled bay on Trinity Street. The markings have faded to the point of being almost invisible, and many disabled residents are finding it difficult to use the space they are entitled to. Relining should help alleviate this.
It was a pleasure to receive a tour of Cornwall College St Austell from Laetitia Mayne, assistant principal, alongside fellow local councillors. There are exciting times ahead, especially with the broadening of the college’s offer and the upcoming reintroduction of A-Levels.
I’ve spoken with the Asda store manager about the ongoing problem of abandoned trolleys around the town, with the aim of finding a long‑term solution.
Finally, I want to thank everyone involved in this year’s St Piran’s Day parade, especially Julie Fox for all her hard work. It was a fantastic event, and I was proud to take part and support it with a Community Chest contribution.
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