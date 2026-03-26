PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Supermarket seeks alcohol licence amendment
An application seeking to extend the hours a supermarket can sell alcohol for has been submitted to Cornwall Council, which is responsible for the licensing of permitted activities such as sale of alcohol.
Waitrose Limited, has applied to the council with respect to its store on Tamar View Industrial Estate, Prideaux Close, Saltash, PL12 6LD.
The application, if approved, would allow the supermarket to sell alcohol for consumption off of the premises to 24 hours every day.
It added that doing so would primarily allow it to facilitate online ordering.
The deadline to make representations by a responsible authority or other person is April 15.
More details can be found on the Public Notice Portal, using the postcode of the venue as the reference, namely PL12 6LD.
Distillery seeks licence amendments
THE operators of a distillery in Looe has applied to Cornwall Council seeking permission to vary its premises licence.
Cornish Spiritsmith Ltd have given notice that they have applied to vary the premises licence at Copperfish Distilery, Marine Store, The Quay, East Looe, Looe, PL13 1DX.
If approved, it would allow it to sell alcohol between 10am and 11pm on Mondays to Thursday in addition to 10am until midnight on Saturdays and 11.30am until 11.30pm on Sundays.
It further added the opening hours of the premises would be between 10am and midnight on Mondays to Thursdays, 10am until half past midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am until midnight on Sundays.
As well as confirming the times that it wishes to be licensed for in accordance with the public notice, Julie Aldred, the signatory of the public notice, gave details as to why it wishes to amend the times.
It was stated that it was applying in order to amend conditions relating to the external terrace area so that it may operate as a modest ancillary area to the premises in line with the permitted hours.
More details can be found on the Public Notice Portal, using the postcode of the venue as the reference, namely PL13 1DX.
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