FRESHLY planted flowers designed to brighten Saltash town centre have been taken just days after being installed.
Saltash Town Council revealed some of the flowers planted in Fore Street have been taken from public planters.
The displays were created by the council’s Service Delivery Team as part of ongoing efforts to make the town centre more attractive and welcoming for residents and visitors.
Council officials said the floral displays require significant time, care and resources to create and maintain, with the work funded by the town council.
The authority has expressed disappointment at the thefts and is appealing to the community to help protect public spaces.
A spokesperson said the displays are intended for everyone to enjoy and urged residents to report any incidents of theft, vandalism or damage.
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