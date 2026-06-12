THE Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation has announced its latest round of grants, awarding £1,500 to support young people across the region pursuing opportunities in the performing arts.
The funding is designed to help emerging talent develop their skills, access specialist training, and gain experience performing on professional and regional stages.
Among this year’s individual recipients is Paryssa Bayatpour, who has been awarded support to attend the National Youth Theatre in Bristol. The programme offers participants the chance to develop acting skills and perform in major regional venues.
Rupert Castleden has received funding to attend specialist singing workshops and training courses with the National Youth Choir, while Florence Castleden has also been supported to take part in National Youth Choir development sessions to further her vocal training.
Alongside individual awards, the foundation has also provided funding to two local youth organisations.
The Livewire Youth Project will use its grant to fund a live music stage at the upcoming Saltash Town Regatta, giving young performers a platform to showcase their musical and singing abilities in a public setting.
Drama Express, an inclusive group supporting young people with special educational needs, has also received funding. The organisation uses performance arts to build confidence and creativity and recently welcomed a royal visit from the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.
A spokesperson for the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation said: “The trust is delighted to award funding to all these young people to encourage them in their chosen disciplines within the performing arts.
“All of them have a wonderful interest and have worked hard to achieve recognition in music, drama and musical theatre. Their enjoyment and skills will give them an outstanding start in their ongoing performing and artistic life journey.”
The foundation supports music, drama and the wider performing arts for young people, helping to nurture talent and expand access to creative opportunities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.