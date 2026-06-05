CORNWALL is in need of a vision of how we ought to be living in the county in these days of climate crisis so that we can reach the target of no longer adding harmful greenhouse gases to the environment.
Just such a vision is being put together by a local team charged to produce the Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP) and they want the opinions of communities across the county to identify your views and priorities.
The St Austell community consultation is being hosted by Climate Action St Austell (CASA) on Saturday, June 27, at St John’s Methodist Church in the town centre commencing at 9.30am. Everyone is welcome and free refreshments and food will be available at the venue.
The Local Area Energy Plan focuses on six areas, including electricity, heating and transport. You may be concerned about how to keep warm with ever rising costs or how you are going to do your shopping using public transport.
The plan should take into account local needs and opportunities such as our rural and island setting (it includes the Isles of Scilly), building types, where we get our energy from today, and what energy we will need in the future.
The plan should also encourage making greater use of our local resources (solar, wind, geothermal and biomethane). The plan is going to have major implications on how we all work, live, travel and run our community facilities.
The draft Local Area Energy Plan so far suggests how things could be, not how they will be. The upcoming community conversations will be an opportunity to influence the implementation of the plan so that it reflects the needs of residents in Cornwall.
This is your chance to have your say on a Cornish vision. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, June 27!
CASA (Climate Action St Austell)
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