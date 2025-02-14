A CHEQUE for £940 has been presented to Jamie Lee, the Engagement and Fundraising manager for Plymouth Hospital Charity (Children’s Ward).
The presentation was made at the Torpoint Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club by Colin Prideaux.
Torpoint AFVBC meet on the first Friday of each month at the Carbeile Inn in Torpoint (9am), where military veterans come together to share their experiences, build lasting connections and enjoy a hearty breakfast.
A spokesperson said: “Our club is committed to creating a safe, inclusive space for veterans of all ages, backgrounds and branches of the armed forces.
“Join us for a warm and inviting atmosphere where the camaraderie of service endures. Whether you’re a season veteran or recently retired, our club offers a place where you can connect with like-minded individuals.”