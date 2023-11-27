Torpoint was in full festive spirit last weekend as excited local residents awaited a special visitor who was coming to assist the Christmas light switch-on.
The town was full of stalls supplying fresh food and warm drinks and early gifts for Christmas.
Entertainment kicked off with a nativity play performed by pupils from Carbeile Junior School — a big hit for all the proud parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and all that were present.
Further up the road, Torpoint Ukulele group entertained visitors with renditions of Christmas classics which all were invited to take part in.
Children from Torpoint nursery and infant also set the scene with more festive songs — young singer, Sinead, was a massive hit with current hit songs.
Torpoint’s town band also played festive music which sounded out through Fore street.
Santa arrived just in time, along with citizen of the year Jenny Hughes and town mayor Cllr Davis to switch on the town’s festive lights to the delight of all the townsfolk in attendance, in very large numbers. After the lights were switched on a cheque was presented to Jenny by the mayor for future use for lights.
The mayor thanked all the volunteers who had helped out to make the day a special one.