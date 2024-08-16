TORPOINT Community College has praised students’ resilience and determination following this year’s A-Level results day.
A spokesperson from the school explained: “We are very proud of our Year 13 students who collected their A Level and CAMTEC results. This particular cohort of students experienced periods of remote learning during the pandemic just as they started their GCSE courses, but their resilience and determination is to be commended.
“Our students will be celebrating some superb achievements with 60 per cent of this year group applying for places at university, with many achieving their first choice. The College is very proud that our students are either continuing studying in further education, taking up employment through apprenticeships or joining the Armed Forces.
“Many students reached or exceeded their target grades and should be extremely proud of what they have achieved. As a fairly small cohort they have achieved a good number of A and B grades and some excellent results in Cambridge Technical Sport and Physical Activity.
“Individual successes include a student achieving three A grades in Chemistry, Maths and Physics, who will now be following their university course in Physics with Astrophysics at the University of Bath and another achieving grades ABB and going to Exeter University to study Mechanical Engineering.”
Head of Sixth form Liz Bell added: “At the end of my first year in this role, I am incredibly proud to be part of such an amazing Sixth Form with such wonderful students, parents and staff. Many of this cohort have coped with huge personal challenges and I am delighted to see them being rewarded today and achieving their best.
“As a growing Sixth Form, I am excited to see how our Year 13 students of 2024 go forward, taking their skills and expertise with them on to their next steps, to flourish in their chosen careers. Best of luck to the next generation of teachers, scientists, artists, physiotherapists and so much more.
“The College would like to thank each and every student for working so hard over the last two years and each member of staff for going above and beyond to support them through the courses and examinations.”