SEA Cadets from Torpoint are beaming with pride after taking home gold at the National Sea Cadet Band Contest.
The event, hosted at the Greenwich Naval College, saw 23 members of Torpoint Sea Cadets joined by a handful of friends from the South West region to deliver an award-winning marching display, where they were crowned the best of eight marching bands from across the UK, as well as picking up a number of other group and individual awards.
A part of the competition, the band performed a 15-minute marching display in the courtyard of the Old Naval College in London, featuring a series of quick and slow marches, a drum static, before finishing with the finale 'Rule Britannia'.
The cadets earned the right to represent the South West Area at the national contest following their success at the regional stage at HMS Raleigh earlier this year, in July.
Following a rousing performance, it was gold all round, as they were judged to be the ‘Best Overall Band’ at the event by officials from the Royal Marines Band Service - some very high praise.
As well as this, the group also picked up trophies for the ‘Best Corps of Drums’, ‘Best Drum Major’, ‘Best Marching Display’ and ‘Best Musical Display’. Torpoint Unit clarinet player, Petty Officer Cadet Will, also won awards as the ‘Best Musician’ and for the ‘Best Original Composition’ for the quick march entitled 'Rame Head' which he composed entirely himself.
With such success, the band are beaming with pride following such impressive group and individual performances.
Speaking about the opportunity and the group’s success, Cymbalist, Cadet First Class Archie, said: "Performing at Greenwich Naval College was an amazing experience. It was great to spend the weekend in London with friends."
Bandmaster, Lieutenant Rhys Tanner Royal Navy has said that the success comes down to the cadets’ hard work and commutment.
He explained: "The hard work and commitment by these cadets over the past few months of training has truly paid off. They should be proud of their fantastic display."