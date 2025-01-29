A SOUTH East Cornwall town is brimming with excitement as the Torpoint Players prepare to bring the classic pantomime, Dick Whittington, to life at the Council Chambers later this month.
With opening night fast approaching on Thursday, February 13 (7.30pm), the cast and crew are working tirelessly to perfect their performances, ensuring audiences are in for a magical and laughter-filled experience.
Rehearsals have been in full swing for weeks with the talented local cast have been busy perfecting their lines, songs and slapstick comedy.
Once again, Marc Styles – who has also written the production – directs the show, which will have four performances in total. He also plays the role of Dame Betty Bogtrot.
Tegan Styles takes on the role of Dick Whittington with Laura Tamblin playing Alice Fitzwarren. Elsewhere, Lisa Hocking is doing an amazing job as Smudge, Dick's cat, while Laura Willis plays Betty's son, Idle Jack, Claire Widdicombe as Queen Rat and Rachel Kenhard as Fairy Bowbells.
Starting on Thursday, February 13, other performances take place on Feb 14 (7.30pm) and Feb 15 (2pm & 7.30pm). There are still a few remaining tickets available from Torpoint Library, Kardkadia, The Emporium and Studio 2, priced at adults £8 and children £5.