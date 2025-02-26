TORPOINT and Rame Peninsula Lions president, Paul Goodall, is seen presenting a cheque for £1,000 to the Commodore of Torpoint Mosquito Sailing Club, Dee Casey Brown, which will help towards training equipment for the cadets at the
The money was raised through various fundraising events held throughout the year and was handed over at the club’s 48th Charter Dinner, which was held at the 200 Club in Torpoint.
The award builds on past donations made to the sailing club, including their Pico sailing dinghy in 2021.
The Lions are always grateful for the support given by the local community and are happy to welcome any new members. They meet on the first Tuesday of each month at Torpoint Comrades & United Services Club (7.30pm).