THE mayor of Torpoint has thanked all the partners who helped with the transformation of the town’s tennis courts following its official opening.
Torpoint town mayor Cllr Gary Davis was joined by MP Sheryll Murray, representatives from the LTA and members of Torpoint Town Council at the opening ceremony earlier this month who were all invited to play a round of tennis.
The tennis courts, located in Thanckes Park, have undergone extensive work including resurfacing, repainting, the installation of new nets and a gate system as part of a nationwide project which looks to improve sporting facilities in towns.
Cllr Davis said: “These courts have undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to the tireless efforts of many individuals and organisations who share our commitment to fostering a vibrant and active community.
“As we celebrate the reopening of our revitalised and refurbished tennis courts, we are reminded of the countless memories and moments that these courts hold for each of us. For me, these courts are more than just a place to play; they are a part of my own story.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the following partners who made this project possible
“The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport: Their financial support played a crucial role in funding this refurbishment. Their commitment to promoting sports and recreation at the grassroots level is commendable.
“Friends of Thanckes Park: Their unwavering dedication to preserving and enhancing our green spaces has been instrumental. Without their advocacy, we wouldn’t be standing here today celebrating this achievement.
“Devonport Royal Dockyard Sports and Social Fund: Their contribution reflects their belief in the power of sports to bring communities together. Their generosity has left a lasting impact on Torpoint.
“Rame Group Practice: As a local healthcare provider, they understand the importance of physical activity for overall well-being. Their involvement demonstrates their commitment to holistic health.
“Torpoint Community Markes, the street market that became a community market in 2018. the Pink Ladies who run it ensure that all proceeds go back into the community and to help community projects such as this one.
“Cornwall Council: From the initial discussions in 2016 to the eventual devolution of the parks, Cornwall Council has been a steadfast partner. Their vision for localism aligns perfectly with our own, and we are grateful for their support.
“Our Torpoint Town Council had a vision—a vision of localism, community empowerment, and investment in our shared future. Through countless meetings, negotiations, and collaborative efforts, we successfully secured the devolution of our parks, including these tennis courts. Since 2022, we have witnessed remarkable improvements across all our green spaces, and today’s reopening is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together.”