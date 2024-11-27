Torpoint Junior Netball has been given a financial boost from Skipton Business Finance.
The Torpoint club received £500 from the Communities Matter scheme which offers small grants for local community projects and good causes. The money has already been put to good use to purchase netballs, netball ladders, rebound nets and bibs.
Michelle Maunder, Torpoint Junior Netball’s founder and coach, said: “I’ve been running the club for over 10-years and today we have over 60 girls, between the ages of 11 and 16 attending coaching on a Tuesday and Thursday evening and participating in West Devon Junior League matches every Sunday.
“Our aim is for everyone to have fun and to keep costs minimal so that every girl can take part, regardless of family finances.
“This grant from Skipton Business Finance’s Communities Matter scheme comes at a great time as it means we’ve been able to purchase some much-needed new equipment without having to pass costs on to parents.”
Torpoint Junior Netball was founded over 10 years ago when Michelle recognised the lack of netball opportunities in the local Torpoint area. The keen netball player turned qualified England coach realised that the only option for her daughters to take part in the sport outside of school was to travel across the water to Plymouth.
The club which began in the local YMCA sports hall, grew by word of mouth and now has three U14 and three U16 teams competing in the West Devon Junior league.
Sophie Brown, communications manager at Skipton Business Finance, oversees the Communities Matter scheme and said: “It is really important to us that we are supporting junior sports teams, like Torpoint Junior Netball, who are making a real difference in their local communities.
“The scheme was developed to give community groups and projects around the UK the chance to receive a small grant to support their vision, fund immediate needs, and continue making an impact within their community.”
The Communities Matter scheme was launched in 2023 and has provided grants worth £13,750 to 46 organisations. More information can be found at www.skiptonbusinessfinance.co.uk/communities-matter-scheme