WORK can at last begin on refitting one of the three Torpoint Ferries that has been successfully moved into dry dock in Falmouth.
There had been delays at the end of last week as staff at A&P Falmouth were waiting for weather conditions to improve before moving the LYNHER vessel into place.
The ferry, which is due for scheduled maintenance, had been moored alongside a jetty as wind speeds reported at around 20 knots meant it had not been possible to manoeuvre the ferry immediately into the dry dock as originally planned.
The refit process is expected to take up to eight weeks to complete.
During the refit period the service between Torpoint and Devonport is being provided by the two remaining ferries, one leaving each side of the river every 15 minutes (on the hour and 15, 30 and 45 minutes past the hour), between 6.30am and 10pm and a single half hourly, night service ferry from 10pm to 6.30am.