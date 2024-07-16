THE community of Torpoint excelled on July 14 with a fantastic turnout for the annual civic service and parade.
Dignitaries attending included the High Sheriff of Cornwall Sam Galsworthy, Commanding Officer, Captain Jane Roe from HMS Raleigh and MP Anna Gelderd. The Lord Mayor of Plymouth, councillor Tina Tuohy accompanied by her daughter Freya. Also, visiting mayors from Launceston and Saltash, Liskeard and Bodmin.
Honorary Freeman of Torpoint Mike Pearn MBE, the chairman of Sheviock Parish Council, were supported by Torpoint town councillors, the Millbrook town crier, plus Cornwall councillor Kate Ewert. Additionally, former town mayors attended and paraded to the church.
The Reverend Jo Northey, led the service at St James Church, with a performances from the children from Torpoint Nursery and Infant School and Carbeile Junior School.
Torpoint mayor, Cllr Gary Davis said: “I am proud to be presenting this year’s town awards, thank you everyone who have put nominations forward, it was not easy to choose the four recipients for the awards today with Victoria and I seeing so much of the service and talent that this town has over the last 12 months.”
Highlighting the great efforts made towards securing a 3G All Weather Pitch for the town at Torpoint Community College, the mayor was delighted to announce that with a target of securing almost £750,000 for the project, 12 months later, a number of great events have been held, including, craft fairs, coffee mornings, performances from Coppola School of Performing Arts, a charity raffle at the Boxing Day match versus Millbrook, and the fundraiser involving three schools.
In total these efforts and many others, coupled with pledges of grant funding have raised more than £280,000 and have resulted in the Football Foundation inviting the college to apply for match funding in January.
The mayor continued: “Detailed plans are currently being drawn up and we remain focussed and on target to delivering this new facility in 2025. We need to continue to demonstrate to the Football Foundation of the community support through the rest of this year. It has been a fantastic town effort this far and I would like to thank you all for the continued support.”
The mayor presented the civic awards for 2024. Torpoint Environmental Action, has been in place for four years and formed as a result of our growing concerns for the climate and environment, was awarded the ‘Organisation of the Year’.
The organisation has grown from a few faces undertaking litter picks to a strong team where 20 to 25 people regularly litter pick the town. Recently the group secured funding to install a water refill station in Bénodet Park so people can refill their bottles and reduce the amount of plastic waste. The group provide environmental themed activities for children every school holiday to make sure the next generation are environmentally aware. The team are the inspiration behind the Library and Community Hub opening for Sustainable Sunday’s, the team are there with their sewing machines and tools to repair clothing and small toys, items that otherwise would have gone to landfill.
The mayor was honoured to award the Person of Courage Award to Mya Ingram. Mya’s journey began, in May 2020, at the age of seven when she received a life-altering diagnosis of scoliosis. Despite the challenges that lay ahead, Mya’s spirit remained unyielding, she was not deterred from pursuing her passion, football. Mya played through pain, demonstrating a resilience beyond her years. In July 2020, a MRI scan revealed a condition called Chiari Malformation, yet remarkably Mya continued to play football, her determination unwavering. In December 2023 Mya underwent a five hour brain surgery and the next day she kicked a ball around her hospital room.
A month post-surgery, Mya returned to school, resumed playing football and is now bravely awaiting major spinal surgery to correct her curve and will continue her unwavering love for the game.
The mayor said: “Mya, you are more than a person of courage; you are a beacon of inspiration for us all. Your resilience, positivity and unwavering spirit remind us that adversity can be conquered and dreams can thrive even in the face of hardship.”
The Youth Achievement Award was awarded to Liam Ashby. Whether it is supporting community events or representing Torpoint at carnivals and parades, he consistently demonstrates his dedication to our town. He has performed lead roles in productions such as ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Jungle Book’, showcase his talent and commitment to the arts. Beyond the stage he has also excelled in leadership. As part of the select team representing the Southwest at the National Youth Camping Rally, he embodies the spirit of adventure and camaraderie. Last month he received the Young Entrepreneur Award at the Plymouth Youth Awards. His professionalism, resilience and dedication to school events have made him a shining example for his peers.
The Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Linda Miles, who for a number years has been the driving force behind the ‘Big Breakfast’ at St James Church. Through this initiative, she has been supporting the church’s mission partners, Grace and Festo, as they work tirelessly in both Cornwall and Tanzania. Her exploits in the kitchen continue as she helps out at the new breakfast church on the first Sunday of a month.
During the festive season, Linda takes on another vital role: orchestrating the heartwarming ‘Home Alone at Christmas’ event. With her family and a team of dedicated volunteers, Linda prepares a Christmas lunch for those who might otherwise spend the holiday alone. It was during this event that the mayor and mayoress had the privilege of witnessing her compassion firsthand.
Finally, the mayor was honoured to award an exceptional award to Roger Cook, recognising an individual whose unwavering commitment and dedication have left an indelible mark on the community and the Torpoint Division of the St John Ambulance Cadets.
The mayor explained: “Roger has devoted a lifetime to our town. For over 67 years, Roger has been an integral part of the St John Ambulance, including six years as a cadet. His countless hours of voluntary service have touched the lives of many, providing crucial first aid assistance and imparting life-saving skills to our community. Quietly and diligently, Roger has been there when people needed help the most, mitigating the severity of injuries and even saving lives. His contributions extend beyond just being a member of the St John Ambulance — Roger has also served as the divisional leader for the Torpoint St John Ambulance Cadets for most of his 60 years as an adult member.
“Through his guidance, hundreds of young individuals have gained essential life skills, proficiency in first aid, and the coveted Grand Prior Award, the highest award available for a cadet, bestowed upon 123 of his cadets. To put Roger’s remarkable service into perspective, consider this: some families in Torpoint have witnessed three generations of his cadets proudly wearing the St John Ambulance uniform under Roger’s leadership. It is my privilege to acknowledge Roger Cook’s extraordinary dedication. Few individuals will ever match the depth of service he has given to the St John Ambulance and the town. Roger, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”