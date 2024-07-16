The Youth Achievement Award was awarded to Liam Ashby. Whether it is supporting community events or representing Torpoint at carnivals and parades, he consistently demonstrates his dedication to our town. He has performed lead roles in productions such as ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Jungle Book’, showcase his talent and commitment to the arts. Beyond the stage he has also excelled in leadership. As part of the select team representing the Southwest at the National Youth Camping Rally, he embodies the spirit of adventure and camaraderie. Last month he received the Young Entrepreneur Award at the Plymouth Youth Awards. His professionalism, resilience and dedication to school events have made him a shining example for his peers.